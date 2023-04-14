These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, April 14 in Essex?





A12

Continuing works on the exit slip road on the Northbound way at Junction 26 will be carried on and finish at 9 pm on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, also on the Northbound way between Junction 25 and 26 there will be a carriageway closure for reconstruction/renewal works from 9 pm to 5 am.

Finally, on the Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 32a and Junction 29 at the same time.

Dartford Crossing

No closures are scheduled for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way at Junction 28, there will be a slip road and lane closure for lighting works from 11 pm to 6 am.

Additionally, on the anti-clockwise way from Junction 25 to 23, there will be carriageway closure and entry slip road closure for surfacing works from the same time.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, April 15 in Essex?

A12

There are no closures scheduled on the A12 for this day.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut for maintenance works from 9.30 pm to 5 am.

M25

On the anti-clockwise way from Junction 28 to 27 there will be carriageway, slip road and lane closure for resurfacing and loop works from 10 pm to 6 am.

Additionally, there will be a slip road closure for maintenance works at Junction 31 between 10 pm and 5 am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, April 16 in Essex?





A12

There are no closures scheduled on the A12 for this day.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

On the anti-clockwise way between Junction 28 and 27, there will be carriageway, slip road and lane closure for resurfacing and loop works from 10.30 pm to 5.30 am.