The cast including Jessie Wallace, Steve McFadden and Letitia Dean, shot scenes at Hutley’s Caravan Park, St Osyth, in November 2021.

The trio play Kat Slater, Phil Mitchell and Sharon Watts, some of the show’s most popular and longest-tenured characters.

TV Icons - Jessie Wallace, Steve McFadden and Letitia Dean, shot scenes at Hutley’s Caravan Park, St Osyth (Image: Submitted)

Barbie Pithers, an EastEnders mega-fan, was staying at the caravan park at the time.

She said: “It [was] exciting and interesting, they [had] a lot of people here but when you are sitting there watching it you do not think about how much goes into it.”

Having Fun - Jessie Wallace and Letitia Dean in St Osyth (Image: Submitted)

It is believed the cast was shooting segments of the soap’s beloved Christmas episodes.

After filming at the holiday park, the trio enjoyed a tasty steak dinner at Bella Pais, in St John’s Street, Colchester.

Star - Steve McFadden plays the popular Phil Mitchell in the show (Image: Submitted)

A spokesman for Bella Pais said: “We have quite a few famous faces visit our restaurant but it was really nice to see them.

“A few of the staff, including the waitress Sarah in the picture, are big fans of EastEnders so were very excited to serve them.

“All three had a quiet meal on their last day of shooting and Steve is a real foodie and absolutely loved his meal.

“The chefs didn’t realise they were cooking for them until they finished eating but were delighted they enjoyed their meal.”