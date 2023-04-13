ACL Essex has joined Multiply in Essex, run by Essex County Council, which aims to show how maths applies to everyday life and will help residents aged 19 and older achieve maths qualifications.

Maths for families and communities, maths for employment and maths for health and wellbeing are the three key areas ACL Essex will cover.

Christian Norman, vice principal of curriculum and learning at ACL Essex, said: “I’m delighted to head up the Multiply programme at ACL Essex.

“Our courses aim to encourage parents to feel more confident supporting their children with maths school and homework, help residents manage their money effectively during the cost-of-living crisis and show how maths can boost your career.”

The maths for families and communities area will see ACL Essex’s ‘That’s not how we did it at school!’ course will help parents link the mathematical methods they know to the way their children are being taught in school.

Students will also learn Microsoft Excel skills, maths for small businesses and maths for school employees among the employment maths courses available.

ACL Essex will also show residents how to build their confidence in maths, convert units and measure out when cooking.

Courses start on Monday, April 17, for more information visit aclessex.com/multiply.