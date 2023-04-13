Shoppers will need to spend £35 either in-store or online between Thursday, April 13 and Sunday, April 23.

They will receive a coupon which will give them 5p off every litre of fuel they buy at any of Morrisons’ petrol stations, excluding any franchised Morrisons Daily petrol stations.

Customers will have until May 1 to spend the coupon.

The minimum spend of £35 does not include these items: Fuel, Tobacco, Lottery products, Morrisons Café, Gift Vouchers & Cards, Infant/Formula Milk, Cash Back, Dry Cleaning, Fireworks, Online Games and Instant Tickets, Photo Printing, Saver Stamps, Postage Stamps, ‘Top-Up’ Mobile Phone Cards, Delivery Charges/Pass, Garden Centre & Pharmacy (where applicable).

You can see the terms and conditions of this offer via the Morrisons website.

This fuel offer is one of the supermarket’s recent moves to help customers’ money go further.

In March, Morrisons announced a further 490 price cuts and extended its commitment to customers that it will have over 1,000 prices locked low for at least eight weeks.

Rachel Eyre, Chief Customer & Marketing Officer at Morrisons, said: “We know that fuel remains a significant cost for many households and so this offer aims to help budgets go a little further.

“It is the third time we have run it this year and alongside our in store price cuts demonstrates our commitment to helping our customers with their household bills.”

