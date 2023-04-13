Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, April 13.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including baby toys and nursery furniture, garden furniture and more.

You can see all Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Doona Liki Trike S1

Doona Liki Trike S1 (Image: Aldi)

Make getting some fresh air more fun with this Doona Liki Trike S1, ideal for your little one when out and about.

The trike folds up to help save space and Aldi says it fits well in the boot of a car or even the overhead storage of a plane.

It has a dual steering system, allowing both a parent and toddler to navigate it.

This will set you back £139.99 and it’s only available to buy online via the Aldi website and won’t be in stores.

Belavi Grey Cocoon Chair with Cover

Belavi Grey Cocoon Chair with Cover (Image: Aldi)

Add some style to your outdoor space with this Belavi Grey Cocoon Chair.

A seat cushion and a back cushion are included as well as a two arm rest cushions.

It’s also available in cream and comes with a cover.

Make it yours for £169.99 via the Aldi website.

It’s important to note that this is an online exclusive item so won’t be available in Aldi stores and at the time of writing, the website says the estimated despatch date is April 27.

Gardenline Rattan Dining Set

Gardenline Rattan Dining Set (Image: Aldi)

Update your garden with this Gardenline Rattan Dining Set, ideal for relaxing outside.

The dining set includes a table, four chairs and four seat cushions.

The table has a hole in the middle so you can add a parasol when you’re in need of some shade.

It could be yours for £299.99 via the Aldi website.

It’s important to note that this is an online exclusive item so won’t be available in Aldi stores and at the time of writing, the website says the estimated despatch date is April 27.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, Lidl’s garden event will continue with a variety of tools, equipment and furniture coming into stores.

You can see all of the items coming to Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.

Livarno Home Garden Sofa Set

Livarno Home Garden Sofa Set (Image: Lidl)

If you’re looking to add some seating to your garden in time for summer, this could be it.

The set comprises of a table that opens for storage space, a two-seater sofa and two armchairs with cushions.

The set can also be used indoor and it’s made from 100% recycled plastic.

It’s available for £229.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Parkside Pressure Washer

Parkside Pressure Washer (Image: Lidl)

It’s available for £89.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

This pressure washer could help clean the garden after winter with its three spray options: variable fan jet, turbo dirt blaster and spray with cleaning detergent.

It can be used to clean vehicles, patios or walls and it has a 5m cable length.

The detergent tank holds 600ml and the pressure washer has large wheels and a handle that folds out.