Harley Griggs, from Billericay, hit a lamppost and brick garden wall while riding his scrambler bike in the early hours of July 31 last year.

Yesterday, Essex Coroner’s Court in Chelmsford heard how he suffered “significant” injuries and died at the scene.

In a letter read out during the inquest, Harley’s mum said she had pleaded with him not to go out on the bike after he had been at a party.

Senior area coroner Sonia Hayes told the hearing: “The post mortem found the cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries due to a crash with the background of alcohol and cannabis in his system.

“The pathologist said the alcohol was contributory to the death. I am satisfied Harley knew this bike should not be ridden on the roads.

“The issue of alcohol did contribute to this crash. He had drunk an awful lot of alcohol and was more than two times over the legal limit.”

The court heard how a resident had heard the crash and went out to see what happened before calling the emergency services.

Police and paramedics attended the scene.

In the letter, Harley’s mum said: “Harley was a beautiful, strong, caring boy with no fear. He lit up the room with his presence.

“He was extremely outgoing and his fearlessness meant he would try anything.

He was often out exploring with his friends.

“He started motocross at about three years old and he had many friends. That day started like any normal day.

“He told me he loved me, went to a party, came home and was playing around with the bike, and then he grabbed it and took it out.

“I pleaded with him not to but I wasn’t strong enough to stop him. I kept calling him and was worried sick.

“Our lives changed forever and we will never know what was going through his mind.”

The coroner recorded a conclusion of death following a road traffic collision.