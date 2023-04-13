Moses-Joseph Hughes, from Wickford died following the incident in Hovefields, Wickford on March 21.

An inquest into the death was opened at Essex Coroner’s Court in Chelmsford yesterday.

Essex Police is investigating the death of the child following the “serious collision” in the Wickford street.

Police say the boy was treated in hospital but died there, and that his family is being supported by police officers.

Opening the hearing, coroner’s officer Teresa Bradford said: “This is regarding the opening of the inquest for Moses-Joseph Hughes.

“He lived in Wickford and died on March 21 at Basildon Hospital.

"On March 21 in Wickford he was involved with an incident with a vehicle.

“He was taken to hospital and died there and Essex Police is investigating the incident and the death.

“A post mortem was carried out and a provisional cause of death was given of 1A chest and abdominal trauma.”

Police and paramedics were called to the incident and the road was shut as police officers carried out the initial investigations into the crash.

Area senior coroner Sonia Hayes officially opened the inquest at the hearing and said it required a the coronial procedure to be held due to the nature of the death.

She said: “I am satisfied the traumatic nature of the death requires me to open an inquest into the death.

“Essex Police has requested that I suspend the inquest process to allow for the investigations to take place, therefore that’s what I shall do. There is no date for a future listing.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We received a report from colleagues in an NHS hospital of a young child having been injured in a serious collision in Hovefields, Wickford, on March 21.

“The boy was treated by medics in hospital but, despite their best efforts, the child very sadly died.

“His family is being supported by specialist officers. An investigation is being progressed by our serious collision investigation unit.”