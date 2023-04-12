Kane Gornall has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, April 4.

The 27-year-old will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, April 20.

On September 25, 2021, Kane Gornall’s blue Ford Fiesta left Witham Road and was in collision with a tree shortly after midnight.

Kane Gornall had been driving with two friends after a night out when the collision occurred.

One of the passengers Jake Blease, 25, died at the scene.

Jake’s family paid tribute at the time, saying: “Jake loved life and lived it to the fullest, he had a cheeky smile and a laugh no-one could ever forget."

“He was adored by his two little sisters and loved by everyone. He was a great son, stepson, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend."

“He touched so many people’s lives and was blessed to have such a wide range of friends, none of whom will ever forget his kindness or his infectious personality.”

Jake Blease was killed in the Witham Road collision

Community leaders in Cressing also passed on their "sincere condolences" to Jake’s family after the incident.

Cressing Parish Council said in a statement it was "distressed to hear of the fatal accident which took the life of Jake Blease".

It continued: "The loss of anyone under these circumstances is tragic, but the loss of a young man with his future still ahead of him is difficult to comprehend.

"The parish council sends its sincere condolences to Jake’s family and friends at such a difficult time."

Gornall of Flemming Way, Witham was arrested at the scene by Roads Policing Unit officers.

An investigation by the Serious Collision Unit then resulted in Gornall being summonsed to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 7 to face a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Investigating officer, PC Alan Marks, Serious Collision Unit, said: “Today, my thoughts are with Jake Blease’s family who have lost their loved one as a result of this collision.

“Jake’s family and friends will have to live with the tragic consequences of Kane Gornall’s actions that night.”