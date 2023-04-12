Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles was forced to close on Sunday after a leak in external pipework meant the water supply had to be shut off.

Tendring Council engineers have worked to repair the fault at the council-run facility and restored the water supply on Wednesday.

Water samples have now been drawn to be tested to ensure there is no contamination as a result of the leak.

Due to the length of time needed by the laboratory to conduct these tests, the centre will remain closed until next week.

An exact re-opening date will be confirmed once the results have been received and customer safety can be ensured.

Lee Heley, the council's corporate director for place and economy, apologised for the inconvenience caused.

“We’re very sorry to our customers who are currently unable to use Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles, and members can access facilities at our two other leisure centres instead,” Mr Heley said.

“Our staff have worked tireless to identify and repair the water leak, which happened on external pipework, and my thanks go to them for our efforts.

“Unfortunately we are now in the hands of the lab testing the water samples, but we hope to be able to re-open as soon as we receive a clear test result.”