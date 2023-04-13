Residents have condemned a group of yobs ‘running amok’ near a railway station.

The youngsters, believed to be from Alresford, travelled to Wivenhoe several times last week kicking doors and throwing bricks at properties.

One incident saw the yobs allegedly assault a resident as she tried to defend her property.

Frank Belgrove, chairman of Alresford Parish Council, said: “Some of the responsibility lies with the parents but the children need things to do.

“One could argue that there’s not enough being provided for them to do during holidays but it does stem back to the family environment.”

The yobs were also causing trouble near the Black Bouy pub in Wivenhoe with a pub regular witnessing the attack on the resident.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We received calls around 5.35pm on Friday April 7 reporting disturbances involving a group of boys in the Black Buoy Hill and East Street areas of Wivenhoe.

“The door of an address in East Street was damaged.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"Please quote incidents 934 and 938 of April 7.”