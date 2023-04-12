The UK and Ireland have confirmed the venues selected as part of their bid to host the UEFA Euro 2028 tournament.
The deadline to put forward bids was today and the UK and Ireland have put together a joint attempt to bring the football event to stadiums across the Isles.
The joint bid has seen the footballing associations of England (FA), Scotland (SFA), Wales (FAW), Northern Ireland (IFA) and the Republic of Ireland (FAI) join together.
The main rival to the UK and Ireland's Euros bid is Turkey which has also put forward its own case to host the event.
What stadiums have been confirmed as part of the UK and Ireland Euro 2028 bid?
Stadiums across the UK and Ireland have been selected for The UEFA Euros bid including Scotland's national stadium Hampden, Wembley Stadium in London and Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.
However, it may come as a surprise to many that some of the UK's most iconic and well-known football grounds such as Manchester United's Old Trafford and Liverpool's Anfield did not make the cut.
This is because Anfield's pitch was considered too small to meet UEFA guidelines while United's owners have been accused of letting Old Trafford fall into disrepair, according to The Sun.
See full list of UK and Irish stadiums selected as venues for the Euro 2028 bid
Here are all ten stadiums selected as venues for the UK and Ireland Euro 2028 bid as well as the capacity of each of these.
Wembley Stadium, London
Capacity: 90,000
Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Capacity: 62,000
Manchester City's Etihad Stadium
Capacity: 53,000
National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff
Capacity: 75,000
Everton Stadium
Capacity: 53,000
Dublin Arena
Capacity: 51,000
Casement Park, Belfast
Capacity: 35,000
Hampden Park, Glasgow
Capacity: 52,000
Villa Park, Birmingham
Capacity: 52,000
St James' Park, Newcastle
Capacity: 52,000
