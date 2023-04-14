Kim Scott, 23, of Harwich, has been shortlisted for a UK Hair and Beauty award in the best nail salon category and has been announced as a top ten nominee in the district.

She runs Envi Beauty and Aesthetics, a home nail salon and rents a clinic space in Colchester providing services in both nails and skin aesthetics.

Congratulations - Kim Scott has been shortlisted for the award (Image: Kim Scott)

Kim said: “I started as a hobby when I was 14 on friends and families because I have a love for art and I really enjoyed it.

“I also did hairdressing at high school and enjoyed that too but I didn’t want to pursue it as a career.

Creative - Kim's artistic design of Pennywise from the 'It' movie franchise (Image: Kim Scott)

“I knew I wanted to be in the beauty industry but didn’t know how yet.”

Kim also liked having her nails done by her mother because it would ease her anxiety by stopping her from picking her skin.

Fairy Tale - Disney lovers will love Kim's Lady and the Tramp design (Image: Kim Scott)

She took a 20-week nail technician course in 2019 to improve her skills and after being encouraged by her partner, launched her home salon the next year.

Kim would like to provide a safe and familiar space for her clients as well as great service.

She added: “A lot of the time people can struggle to go into salons, people feel like they have to dress up or maintain an image.

“In my salon I’d like clients to feel at ease and safe, relax and just get their nails done to feel beautiful.”

Kim is a big fan of arts and crafts and that is evident in the work she does today.

She is interested in a more dramatic, American style of nail work which stems from her interest in art.

Kim spoke of her delight after finding out about the UK Hair and Beauty Awards shortlisting.

She said: “I entered myself and never thought anything of it, when I got an email to say I was shortlisted it shocked me.

“I got another email saying I’d been shortlisted for top ten in the district so I’m really pleased."