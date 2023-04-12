There are currently delays on the Colchester-bound A12 after the carriageway became partially blocked by an overturned vehicle.

A12 northbound partially blocked by an overturned vehicle between J20A and J20B (Hatfield Peverel south and north). Queues back toJ19 (Boreham). pic.twitter.com/oxyzk80azT — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) April 12, 2023

The incident occurred around junction 20a and 20b, Hatfield Peverel south and north.

According to Essex County Council's traffic control team, queues are currently back to junction 19, Boreham.

National Highways has confirmed the road has now re-opened, though delays of 30 minutes and four miles of congestion remain.