DRIVERS are facing disruption this lunchtime following reports of an overturned vehicle.

There are currently delays on the Colchester-bound A12 after the carriageway became partially blocked by an overturned vehicle.

The incident occurred around junction 20a and 20b, Hatfield Peverel south and north.

According to Essex County Council's traffic control team, queues are currently back to junction 19, Boreham.

National Highways has confirmed the road has now re-opened, though delays of 30 minutes and four miles of congestion remain.