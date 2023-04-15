These three men are wanted in connection with a number of offences across the country.

Fraud - Steven FIDLER

Fraudster - Steven Fidler (Image: Crimestoppers)

Steven Fidler is wanted for a series of frauds between November 2019 and January 2022.

Fidler used various unregistered company names to contact owners of properties who wanted some building work and asked for a large portion of the costs upfront.

The complainants have paid thousands of pounds in bank transfers and cash and when he started the work, he often recommended further work which complainants 'urgently needed'.

For the majority of the complainants, Fidler has done work to demolish or strip back parts of each house and has then stopped attending.

He is described as a white male aged anywhere between 35 to 40 with dark hair and multiple tattoos on his right arm and left leg.

He was last seen in Warwickshire.

If you know where he is or have any information about him, please call Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Robbery - Paul HOWELL

Wanted - Paul Howell failed to return to prison (Image: Crimestoppers)

Paul Howell, who was imprisoned for the robbery of personal property, has failed to return to Hollesley Bay Prison.

The 41-year-old was on temporary day release on Friday, March 17.

He is serving six years and 11 months sentence for drug offences, robbery and affray.

He is described as white, six foot tall, of medium build, bald, with blue eyes and clean shaven.

He is known to have links to Essex.

Anyone who has seen him or seen a male matching the description given or knows of his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD number 331 of March 17 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Immigration Acts - Fasli GJAJXHA

Appeal - wanted Fasli Gjajxha (Image: Crimestoppers)

Fasli Gjajxha is wanted in connection with Immigration offences.

He is described as a slim man in his mid-20s with black hair.

Gjajxha was last seen on Hatton Road in Feltham.

If you know where he is or have any information about him, please call Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.