Billy Murray has posted a video on social media warning families after an incident involving his daughter and grandchildren in Orsett.

The Echo has contacted Essex Police for comment who said "no offences have been identified" in this incident.

Mr Murray does not specifically name Essex Police in the video, however he does refer to similar incidents taking place in "Basildon and Grays".

The actor claimed that while his daughter was out on a walk with her partner and children, an Audi blocked her path.

Murray then said the driver got out of the car and began talking to her.

He then claimed the others in the car, who all allegedly sounded eastern European, got out and went over to his grandchildren.

His daughter’s partner noticed this and shouted at the children to run.

In the video Murray said: “I have got something to ask you and warn you about.

“My daughter and my two grandchildren and her partner were out yesterday in a little tiny village just round the corner from our little farm.

“They were just walking along, and the kids were picking some wildflowers or whatever and she got kind of separated because a telephone call came for her partner, and he just took it and he just stood there for a minute talking.

“A black Audi pulled up in front of her blocking the way she was walking.

“The driver got out and she could see through the screen that there was a passenger and three other guys sat in the back. He walked up to her, and he was very familiar with her or whatever, and chatting to her. She said he was eastern European, and it was a black four-door Audi A6.

“They kept looking at the children and she had this terrible fear, all of a sudden come over her, and she panicked, and she called out to Mick.

“He looked over and saw exactly what was happening because the guys in the back and the passenger were getting out of the car to approach the children.

“They were going to kidnap my grandchildren. That is they assumed anyway and as soon as Mick, her partner, saw it he yelled and screamed at them to run and he ran over.

“And as he ran over, because he was across the other side of the road, they all jumped in their car and squealed off with tyres burning, and everything.

“Beware, they are out there. There are five guys in an Audi A6.

“Didn't get the number but it has been reported to the police. However, they said they can't do anything because they never actually touched the children.

"But be warned, they are out there.

“It is happening in Basildon and Grays. People are reporting it on Facebook all the time.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We received a call shortly after 12.35pm on Sunday 9 April reporting concerns about an incident from around 3.30pm the previous day (Saturday 8 April).

"The caller reported three men – described as being in their mid-20s to mid-30s all with short dark hair, one wearing a leather jacket and another wearing a cap – in a black Audi A5 had engaged her in conversation as she crossed the road in The Green, Orsett.

"It was reported a door of the car opened but it wasn’t reported to us that anyone got out.

"The caller stated her partner approached the vehicle and it drove off.

"No physical contact between any of those involved, or attempts at physical contact, was reported.

"No further information about the car was disclosed.

"Based on the information provided no offences have been identified but the call has been noted for intelligence purposes.

"We know the public will be concerned by a video circulating online relating to this incident and high visibility patrols are taking place in the area.

"We are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any concerns or suspicious activity to us.

"If you have any information or concerns you can report them via our online reporting services: www.essex.police.uk/digital101

"Please quote incident 474 of 9 April."