The residents of Albert Square will be celebrating King Charles III’s coronation in a special episode, the broadcaster confirmed.

EastEnders will mark the historical occasion with a Coronation-themed street party in Albert Square hosted by the residents of Walford who come together to celebrate the festivities of the day.

Viewers can expect to see the community spirit of Walford at an all-time high as the residents attempt to leave their drama at the door, but whether the day will go ahead without a hitch is yet to be revealed.

Left to right: JJ Chalmers, Clara Amfo, Clare Balding, Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young, Sophie Raworth, Jordan Banjo, Anita Rani (Image: BBC)

It comes as the BBC has unveiled its special coverage and programming to celebrate the coronation across television, radio, BBC News, iPlayer, Sounds and online.

There will be specials of BBC favourites; Countryfile, Songs Of Praise, Bargain Hunt, The One Show, EastEnders, Antiques Roadshow and Coronation Kitchen.

The Coronation on Saturday 6 May will be the centrepiece of live coverage with ceremonial events including the Westminster Abbey service broadcast across the BBC.

On the day, Kirsty Young will be in a studio at Buckingham Palace and JJ Chalmers will speak to members of the military as they prepare for one of the largest parades in living history.

Huw Edwards will provide commentary as the doors of Westminster Abbey open and Sophie Raworth will be outside speaking to guests as they arrive, Clare Balding will provide commentary for the ceremonial route, and Anita Rani will join the gathered crowds.

The Coronation of King Charles III and The Queen Consort will be fully accessible with a signed version on BBC Two. There will also be accessible coverage for people who are blind or partially sighted on Red Button, hosted by Petroc Trelawny.

In line with the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II which saw millions tune in to television for the first time, the BBC will be at the forefront of technology with proceedings on iPlayer streaming live from multiple locations in Ultra High Definition and High Dynamic Range.

Kirsty Young said: “I’m very happy indeed to be part of the BBC’s Coronation coverage, as our cameras capture history in the making. Ceremony, spectacle and a right royal celebration – it’s got all the ingredients of a weekend worth watching.”

Huw Edwards added: “Few broadcasters have the privilege of working on a Coronation and I’m delighted to be involved. People will be relying on the BBC for coverage of what promises to be a memorable weekend.”