More than 150 pubs have closed across the UK this year, with major chains including JD Wetherspoon and Marston’s putting sites up for sale.
The cost of living crisis has lead to soaring energy bills, an increase in the cost of food, and a reduction in demand from customers, all of which have hit landlords in the pocket.
Government data, analysed by Atlus Group, a real estate intelligence firm, revealed that 153 pubs had closed in the first quarter of 2023.
Around 32 pubs a month, 386 for the whole year, were lost in 2022, compared to 51 pubs a month so far this year.
The British Beer and Pub Association warned that the average energy bill for a pub would rise by £18,400 a year from this month with the Energy Bill Relief Scheme ending.
The end of the Government energy support for non-households’ energy bills is set to wipe out the benefit seen from reductions to property taxes, according to the real estate advisory firm.
Alex Probyn, president of property tax at Altus Group, said “Pubs have seen their values for the business rates tax fall 17% overall and, with measures taken at last year’s Autumn Statement, that will mean a tax saving of £5,500 for the average pub.
“But that simply won’t compensate for the energy support being lost, making plots even more attractive for alternative investment.”
Wetherspoon has already shut 19 of its pubs this year, with 31 others up for sale, though the pub being up for sale doesn’t mean it will shut, as new owners could choose to keep the site operational as a pub.
These are the chain’s pubs that have already shut:
- Harvest Moon, Orpington
- Alexander Bain, Wick
- Chapel an Gansblydhen, Bodmin
- Moon on the Square, Basildon
- Coal Orchard, Taunton
- Running Horse, Airside Doncaster Airport
- Wild Rose, Bootle
- Edmund Halley, Lee Green
- The Willow Grove, Southport
- Postal Order, Worcester
- North and South Wales Bank, Wrexham
- The Colombia Press, Watford
- Thomas Leaper, Derby
- Cliftonville, Hove
- The Malthouse, Willenhall
- Christopher Creeke, Bournemouth
- Milan Bar, Croydon
- Toll Gate, Turnpike Lane
And the pubs that are either up for sale or under offer:
- The Butlers Bell, Stafford
- The Percy Shaw, Halifax
- Foxley Hatch, Purley
- Asparagus, Battersea
- Millers Well, East Ham
- Hudson Bay, Forest Gate
- Angel, Islington
- The Billiard Hall, West Bromwich
- Capitol, Forest Hill
- The Bankers Draft, Eltham
- Moon on the Hill, Harrow
- Last Post, Loughton
- The General Sir Redvers Buller, Crediton
- The Hudson Bay, London
- Saltoun Inn, Fraserburgh
- The John Masefield, New Ferry
- The Alfred Herring, Palmers Green
- The Crosse Keys, London
- Silkstone Inn, Barnsley
- The Bank House, Cheltenham
- Worlds Inn, Romford
- Wrong ‘Un, Bexleyheath
- Jolly Sailor, Hanham
- The Moon & Bell, Loughborough
- The Widow Frost, Mansfield
- The Rising Sun, Redditch
- Sennockian, Sevenoaks
- Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis, Southampton
- Lord Arthur Lee, Fareham
- The Saltoun Inn, Fraserburgh
- Plough & Harrow, Hammersmith
Marston’s Brewery has also listed a number of pubs on the market, with 61 sites up for sale.
This the full list of the chain’s pubs currently listed for sale:
- Admirals Table, Bridgwater
- Albert Vaults, Holyhead
- Bax Castle, Horsham
- Bedford Arms, Derby
- Bellflower, Preston
- Blacksmiths, Wakefield
- Blenheim, Derby
- Blue Pig, Kidderminster
- Bluebell, Telford
- Bradford Arms, Oswestry
- Bridge Inn, Richmond
- Bull & Butcher, Nottingham
- Bush Inn, Dudley
- Crates & Grapes, Mansfield
- Crooked House, Dudbey
- Cross Keys, Colwyn Bay
- Derwent Walk, Consett
- Duke of Wellington, Wrexham
- Evergreen Inn, Tenby
- Firebug, Leicester
- Floaters Mill, Fence Houses
- Fountain Inn, Stourbridge
- Garibaldi Inn, Stourbridge
- Gate Inn, Matlock
- George Hotel, Penrith
- Griffin, Halifax
- Hampden Arms, Wrexham
- Harlequin, Kettering
- Harry Watkins, Llanelli
- Heart of England, Northampton
- Jacksons Wharf, Hartlepool
- Jubilee Inn, Leicester
- King Charles, Ross-on-Wye
- King William, Dudley
- Malt Shovel, Matlock
- Marquess of Exeter, Oakham
- Mitre Oak, Stourport-on-Trent
- Oak Inn, Coventry
- Oxleathers, Stafford
- Pelican, Salisbury
- Plough Inn, Newark
- Randlay Farmhouse, Telford
- Red Lion, Burton-on-Trent
- Red Lion, Telford
- Ring O'Bells, Mexborough
- Rising Sun, Huddersfield
- Rossmere, Cleveland
- Rutland Arms, Nottingham
- Saddlers Arms, Cardigan
- Spills Meadow, Dudley
- Spital Vaults, Chester
- Strickland Arms, Penrith
- Tafarn Pennionyn, Caernarfon
- Tipsy Terrace, Cleethorpes
- Top Monkey, Mold
- Twthill Vaults, Caernarfon
- Victoria Hotel, Dorchester
- Wellington, Pretson
- Wheatsheaf, Mansfield
- White Lion, Wigan
- White Swan Inn, York
