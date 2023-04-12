LATE night rail upgrade works will see bus services replace a number of Greater Anglia trains between north Essex stations later this month.
From 10.56pm on April 29 through until 2am on May 1, late night improvement works will be taking place between Colchester, Clacton, and Walton.
It means the usual 10.56pm service from Colchester to Walton will be diverted to operate between Colchester and Clacton-on-Sea.
The 11.18pm service which runs from London Liverpool Street to Clacton will be replaced by a bus service between Colchester and Clacton-on-Sea.
For more information visit the Greater Anglia website.
