A video posted to Twitter by the account Pavements4Pedestrian has sparked fury as the mobility scooter rider attempted to avoid a car parked outside a property in London Road, Hadleigh.

The video shows the mobility scooter driving into the road as cars drive directly towards him.

The shocking footage has since been liked more than 350 times, with almost 100 retweets, sparking outrage from social media users.

Pavements4Pedestrian tweeted: “Essex Police and Castle Point Council please do something about this before it is too late.”

They added: “Pavement parking is becoming a major issue and the more that it is highlighted the better.”

Simon Hart, Conservative councillor for St James ward, branded the video “appalling”.

However, he said this has been an issue for around three years with the parking on the pavement and something he has raised with police on previous occasions.

He said: “It is appalling.

“This is the site we have had a lot of trouble within the past.

“It is so worrying for people especially those in mobility scooters or with prams to have to try and get around this.

“Police have attended a few times in the past as it was a daily occurrence.

“I will be sending this video on and will see what I can get done.

“It is just not acceptable and is dangerous.”

The Highway Code states that parking on the pavement can “seriously inconvenience pedestrians”.

It says: “You must not park partially or wholly on the pavement in London and should not do so elsewhere unless signs permit it.

“Parking on the pavement can obstruct and seriously inconvenience pedestrians, people in wheelchairs or with visual impairments and people with prams or pushchairs.”