The 17-year-old was approached by a gang of six people - all hiding their faces behind balaclavas - who threatened him.

The frightened teenage attempted to flee but they chased him down Link Road on the island armed with the knife.

Essex Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which took place on Thursday, and is urgently appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The victim managed to escape unharmed.

Former councillor Ray Howard MBE expressed his shock at the incident.

He said: “It really does disappoint me to hear about an incident like this.

“I was born on Canvey and am nearly 81. I did 51 years as an elected member, and I tried my best to make Canvey a nice place.

“So, it really disappoints and upsets me to hear this happen.

“I still do a lot for schools, and am still actively involved in education, and visit schools. I want to see students grow up to be good people.

“So, I think it is absolutely disgusting we get gangs around here like this. If they are caught, I hope they are dealt with properly.

“That poor 17-year-old boy. I am so pleased he managed to run and get away, but it is so sad. I hope he is OK.

“Children should be able to walk home and not be worried that something like this will happen.”

Essex Police urged anyone with information to get in contact as soon as possible.

A spokesman said: “We were called to reports of an incident on Canvey Island where a 17-year-old boy was reported to have been chased by a group of six people.

“It was reported one of the group had a knife.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote the crime reference number 42/62724/23.”

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.