Clacton RNLI volunteers responded to the incident on Friday, April 7, just after 9pm.

The crew launched its D-Class Inshore Lifeboat and headed to the reported location on the seafront off Marine Parade West.

A spokesman for Clacton RNLI said: “It had been reported that a casualty was in trouble, so the volunteer crew was asked to be on standby.

“The crew held station just offshore and whilst waiting received word that the casualty was in the care of Essex Police and was OK.”

The crews were stood down by the coastguard and they returned to the station.

Emergency services including East of England Ambulance Service were called to the scene to help Essex Police.

A spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service, said: “We were called at 8.45pm on Friday, April 7, with reports of concern for the welfare of a man on Clacton Pier.

“An ambulance, ambulance officer and the Hazardous Area Response Team were sent to the scene and were assisted by colleagues from the Police and Coastguard.

“The patient was transported to Colchester General Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”