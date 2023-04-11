A water main has burst near Harwich and Dovercourt Rugby Club, as a result there is no water coming from taps and toilets in the area.

West End Lane, Dovercourt has been closed off and access to the Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles swimming pool has been closed.

A spokesman for Tendring Leisure Centres said: “Please note that Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles will be closed for the rest of today, Tuesday 11th April, due an external water supply issue outside of our control.

“There will be further communications later this afternoon with an update for tomorrow.

“All swimming lessons have been cancelled today, all swim lesson direct debits will be amended in May to reflect this.

“We apologise for any inconvenience. Please note customers can use Clacton Leisure Centre and Walton-on-the Naze Lifestyles during this time.”