RESIDENTS have been alerted to issues caused by a burst water main which has cut out access to amenities in the area.
A water main has burst near Harwich and Dovercourt Rugby Club, as a result there is no water coming from taps and toilets in the area.
West End Lane, Dovercourt has been closed off and access to the Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles swimming pool has been closed.
A spokesman for Tendring Leisure Centres said: “Please note that Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles will be closed for the rest of today, Tuesday 11th April, due an external water supply issue outside of our control.
“There will be further communications later this afternoon with an update for tomorrow.
“All swimming lessons have been cancelled today, all swim lesson direct debits will be amended in May to reflect this.
“We apologise for any inconvenience. Please note customers can use Clacton Leisure Centre and Walton-on-the Naze Lifestyles during this time.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here