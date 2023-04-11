Parkers Farms submitted blueprints for six two-bed almshouse style bungalows, a three-bed house and two five-bed houses on land at Briarfields.

Frinton and Walton Town Council recommended the plans for refusal due to the loss of the agricultural land and the development's impact on the Grade II listed St Michael's Church, which dates back to the 14th Century.

Residents also submitted 36 letters of objection mainly concerned that the site is outside the village's development limits and the detrimental impact on the church, which is in a conservation area.

The applicant said the planned development would have been an "exceptional scheme" which would have ensured the setting of the church and public footpaths would be enhanced.

The proposal has now been turned down by Tendring Council planning officers.

A report said: "The proposed development would have a detrimental impact upon the setting of Kirby Le-Soken Conservation Area, the Grade II listed St Michael’s Church and other designated heritage assets.

"The landscape plays an important positive contribution to the significance of these assets and to a continued understanding, appreciation and experience of the historic settlement around the church in an isolated and agrarian setting which remains largely unchanged and unspoiled by modern development."