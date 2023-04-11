The A12 southbound will be fully closed between junctions 16 and 13 from 8pm on Friday (April 14) until 6am on Monday (April 17).

The northbound carriageway will remain open during this closure.

In addition to the full weekend closure, National Highways is also continuing its preparation work to change the road layout ahead of the contraflow being installed in August 2023.

To keep disruption to a minimum, this work is being carried out overnight from 8pm to 6am each night:

Today (April 11) to Thursday (13) - Northbound

Monday (April 17) to Friday (21) - Northbound

Monday (April 24) to Thursday (27) - Southbound

Tuesday (May 2) to Thursday (4) - Southbound

Tuesday (May 9) to Thursday (11) - Southbound

Monday (May 15) to Friday (19) - Southbound

Monday (May 22) to Thursday (25) - Southbound

Tuesday (May 30) to Friday (June 2) - Southbound

During these road closures, southbound traffic will be diverted along the A130, before travelling west along the A127, ahead of re-joining the A12.

Northbound traffic will be diverted eastbound along the A127, before travelling north along the A130, ahead of re-joining the A12.