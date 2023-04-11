A major Essex road is closing this weekend as works continue to deliver drainage upgrades.
The A12 southbound will be fully closed between junctions 16 and 13 from 8pm on Friday (April 14) until 6am on Monday (April 17).
The northbound carriageway will remain open during this closure.
In addition to the full weekend closure, National Highways is also continuing its preparation work to change the road layout ahead of the contraflow being installed in August 2023.
READ MORE:
>>> Two re-bailed again after Basildon ‘road rage’ incident last year
>>> WATCH: Basildon junior doctors form picket line in four-day walk out
To keep disruption to a minimum, this work is being carried out overnight from 8pm to 6am each night:
- Today (April 11) to Thursday (13) - Northbound
- Monday (April 17) to Friday (21) - Northbound
- Monday (April 24) to Thursday (27) - Southbound
- Tuesday (May 2) to Thursday (4) - Southbound
- Tuesday (May 9) to Thursday (11) - Southbound
- Monday (May 15) to Friday (19) - Southbound
- Monday (May 22) to Thursday (25) - Southbound
- Tuesday (May 30) to Friday (June 2) - Southbound
During these road closures, southbound traffic will be diverted along the A130, before travelling west along the A127, ahead of re-joining the A12.
Northbound traffic will be diverted eastbound along the A127, before travelling north along the A130, ahead of re-joining the A12.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here