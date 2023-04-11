The incident happened at Loughton station at around 4.30pm on Sunday, April 9.

One man, understood to be around 19 years old, was taken to the Royal London Hospital, in Whitechapel Road, London, after receiving a single stab wound to his back.

Officers investigating the incident believe it’s an isolated incident and say no arrests have yet been made.

Police presence - At least seven emergency service vehicles were on scene (Image: @turbofatboy/Twitter)

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “[We] were called to Loughton station shortly after 4.30pm on Sunday following reports of a stabbing.

“The victim was taken to hospital with a single stab wound to his back.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and is currently being investigated.

“No arrests have been made at this time.”

Transport for London confirmed at just after 5pm on Sunday the station was “closed due to a customer incident”. Photos and videos posted on social media by onlookers show at least seven emergency service vehicles, including police cars and an ambulance, were in attendance.

The patient was transported to hospital by road, although the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed at the station too.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “An ambulance, a rapid response car, an ambulance officer vehicle and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to reports of a stabbing at Loughton station.

“One patient – a male aged around 19 – was transported by road to the Royal London Hospital, with medics from the air ambulance also travelling.”

Police officers added: “Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police.”

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, citing reference number 2300039772.