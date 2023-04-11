The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 941 people had died in the area by March 23 – up from 939 on the week before.

They were among 21,677 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 6 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 187,874 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 23.