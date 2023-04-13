ACL Essex, part of Essex County Council, has opened the hub in Clacton and an open day will take place in its St Osyth Road building to showcase the hub.

At the skills hub, residents can undertake online courses in an environment that provides tech support for those not confident with the equipment.

Lisa Jarentowski, ACL Essex Principal, said: “We’re delighted to be opening new Skills Hubs across the county.

“We want all of our learners to know that there are possibilities for them, and not having access to a computer should not be a barrier to education.

“Skills Hubs are also there for people who would like to do online courses but can’t work at home for whatever reason.”

Students can use the skills hub to learn in-centre at a suitable time, rather than a fixed course time.

Additionally, if learners do not want to complete an online course at home, the skills hub is available providing a classroom environment with other students.

Lisa added: “We’re opening Skills Hubs across the county in our centres and easy-to-access locations like local libraries, to ensure an easily accessible, free way to enhance learning.”

The open day will take place on Thursday, April 20, for more information visit aclessex.com/skills-hub.