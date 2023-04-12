The snakes were brought to Edensor Care Home in Orwell Road, Clacton, and residents got to hold Kaa, a royal python and Nemisis a corn snake.

Residents valued the experience and enjoyed feeling the texture and warmth of the snakes.

Smooth Touch - Edensor resident Andrew Parlour with a python (Image: Diagrama Foundation)

Dale Gould, senior carer at the care home, said: “Bringing my two snakes into Edensor enabled our residents to have a very different experience and most of the residents really enjoyed meeting and holding the snakes.

“Kaa my Royal Python and Nemisis the Corn snake are eleven years old and can live up to 30 or 40 years, so hopefully the residents will enjoy a regular visit for many years to come.”

It is hoped that Dale will bring in the snakes each month and that other reptiles, including tortoises or lizards, will visit the residents.

Getting Acquainted - Edensor team member Nary Moore with a corn snake (Image: Diagrama Foundation)

Andrew Parlour, an Edensor resident with Alzheimer’s, added: “I used to own snakes myself, so this brought back amazing memories of my own snakes and I really enjoyed the experience of holding these beautiful reptiles.”

Sabina Mach, manager at Edensor Care Home, said: “It was great to see everyone’s reactions to the snakes."