Elections take place on Thursday, May 4, for Tendring District Council, as well as town and parish councils in the area.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote is Tuesday, April 18, and to do so electors can visit www.tendringdc.gov.uk/elections or call the council's electoral services team on 01255 686575.

Electors must already be registered to vote before they can apply for a postal vote, and the deadline for this is Monday, April 17.

You can register to vote at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or by using the details above.

Voters using a polling station this year must have photo ID – but this is not a requirement for postal voting.

Ian Davidson, the Returning Officer, said postal votes were used by many to cast their ballot.

“We understand postal voting is useful for many people who may struggle to get to a polling station for any number of reasons, such as other commitments,” Mr Davidson said.

“If you want a postal vote then you need to apply for one, if you have not already done so, and with the deadline coming up I would urge you to do so now.”

In Tendring voters using polling stations are being asked to join Find It Friday on April 21, to ensure they have their ID handy for polling day.

Anyone without an accepted form of photo ID in the name on their Poll Card can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate – find out more at tendringdc.gov.uk/council/elections-and-voting/voter-id.