Across England, thousands will be receiving pamphlets from local councillor candidates as the local elections are set to take place in just a few short weeks.
But in order to vote you will need to register, and if you haven’t yet, you’ll need to be quick as the deadline is just days away.
The local council elections will be taking place on Thursday, May 4 and will mean that communities can vote for their local councillors for the next four years.
So you don’t miss out on your chance to have a say and vote, you might want to check the deadlines for the voting register.
What are the voting deadlines for the local elections 2023?
There are four deadlines for registering, depending on how you would like to vote.
The four deadlines are:
- The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Monday 17 April
- The deadline to register for a postal vote is 5pm on Tuesday 18 April
- The deadline to register for a proxy vote is 5pm on Tuesday 25 April
- The deadline for applying for free ID is 5pm on Tuesday 25 April
How to register to vote
If you need to register to vote it only takes five minutes and you can do so via the Government website.
Voters will need ID for the first time in May local elections
For the first time ever, voters across the UK will be required to show ID to vote in elections.
It means that voters in England will need to show ID to vote in Local elections, Police and Crime Commissioner elections, UK parliamentary by-elections and recall petitions.
You can use any of the following acceptable forms of photo ID when voting at a polling station.
International travel
- Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country
Driving and Parking
- Driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state (this includes a provisional driving licence)
- A Blue Badge
Local travel
- Older Person’s Bus Pass
- Disabled Person’s Bus Pass
- Oyster 60+ Card
- Freedom Pass
- Scottish National Entitlement Card
- 60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
- Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
Proof of age
- Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)
Other government-issued documents
- Biometric immigration document
- Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)
- National identity card issued by an EEA state
- Electoral Identity Card issued in Northern Ireland
- Voter Authority Certificate
- Anonymous Elector's Document
You will only need to show one form of photo ID. It needs to be the original version and not a photocopy.
You can still use your photo ID if it's out of date, as long as it looks like you.
The name on your ID should be the same name you used to register to vote.
If you don't have an accepted form of photo ID you can apply for a free voter ID document, known as a Voter Authority Certificate.
