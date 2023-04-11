The BBC has announced a new documentary series called Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster (working title) which will be coming to BBC One and iPlayer.

The hour-long documentary follows the 96-year-old broadcaster, and national treasure, as he unearths the skull of a giant Pliosaur, one of the most ferocious Jurassic predators ever known.

Following on from the success of Wild Isles, Sir David Attenborough turns his attention to the UK's prehistoric era and unearths the discovery of a lifetime in a new documentary - Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster (w/t)



This prehistoric marine reptile ruled the seas at the same time dinosaurs reigned on land, around 150 million years ago.

According to the BBC, fossil experts believe this Pliosaur to be a completely new species and, working at a secret location, are setting out on a perilous expedition to excavate the skull and uncover the secrets lying within.

Sir David said: “Pliosaurs were the biggest and most formidable hunters in the Jurassic seas, the marine equivalent, you might say of T. Rex.

"The skull of this one is, by itself, over two metres long and armed with massive fangs.

"Frustratingly, skulls, which can tell us most about an animal, are only too easily smashed before fossilisation but this one is virtually undamaged and promises to reveal all kinds of new details about these terrifying hunters that preyed on Lyme Regis’ better known ichthyosaurs.”

In the documentary film, Sir David will follow the story of the Pliosaurs joining up with a team of top scientists and palaeontologists as they unlock clues about this apex predator - from understanding how it looked and behaved, to uncovering the strategies it used to hunt and kill its prey.

Cutting-edge visual effects sequences will bring the sea monster to life, showcasing its astonishing size and enormous strength.

The documentary will be filmed at locations across the UK.

The BBC said Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster will combine ground-breaking science with gripping storytelling and state-of-the-art CGI to tell the tale of this most phenomenal predator of the Jurassic world, one that hunted in the seas just off the coast of Britain.

Executive Producer, Mike Gunton, added: “It’s wonderful to be back on location with David - his eyes absolutely lit up when we told him about this amazing find – he couldn’t wait to join the ‘dig’ and get a first look at the fossil bones for himself.”

The BBC’s head of commissioning of specialist factual, Jack Bootle, added: “David has filmed some of the world’s very best fossil animals, so the fact he’s so interested in this skull makes me unbelievably excited.

"This film promises to be a thrilling trip through time to a moment when monsters ruled the seas around Britain. I can’t wait for viewers to experience it.”