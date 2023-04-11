It comes as the star of the show Tony Robinson who played the lovable Baldrick hinted at the programme's potential return.

Speaking to presenter Christine Lampard on Lorraine, Robinson said: "All I'm going to say is: everybody likes to celebrate a 40th anniversary, don't they?

"So there must be some fresh way we can celebrate our 40th birthday, wouldn't you think?"

With his new podcast, Sir @Tony_Robinson has the freedom to delve deeply into topics close to his heart, he told Christine why prostate cancer is one of them. 🙏#Lorraine pic.twitter.com/FEpiEb1tTQ — Lorraine (@lorraine) April 10, 2023

Blackadder could return for 40th anniversary special

The show also featured Rowan Atkinson, star of the Mr Bean movies and who also played the lead character of Edmund Blackadder.

Blackadder first aired back in 1983 and lasted for 24 episodes across four series and has become a cult classic.

Speaking on Lorraine of Blackadder, Robinson said: "It's lovely really, it never palls because it just transformed my life.

"I was 38 by the time I did it but I was a child actor so I had been about a quarter of century in the business.

"Suddenly my whole life was transformed by the generosity of Rowan and the producer John Lloyd, who let me have all those little extra shots and lines."