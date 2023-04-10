A man, believed to be around 19 years old, was taken to hospital after the incident at Loughton station yesterday, April 9.

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed at the underground station, but the patient was eventually transported to the Royal London Hospital, in Whitechapel Road, London, by road.

Transport for London confirmed just after 5pm the station was “closed due to a customer incident”. A photo posted on social media by an onlooker shows at least seven emergency service vehicles, including Essex Police cars and an ambulance, were in attendance.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “An ambulance, a rapid response car, an ambulance officer vehicle and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to reports of a stabbing at Loughton station.

On scene - At least even emergency service vehicles attended Loughton tube station (Image: @turbofatboy/Twitter)

“One patient – a male aged around 19 – was transported by road to the Royal London Hospital, with medics from the air ambulance also travelling.”

The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

Essex Police has been approached for comment.