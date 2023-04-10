The vehicle, an Audi A3, was travelling on a road near to Woodham Mortimer, near Maldon, shortly after 1.40pm today.

A request for the car to the stop was made after intelligence suggested it was of interest as part of an ongoing investigation into threats to kill and firearm and weapons offences.

The driver failed to stop which led to a pursuit through Utling and Hatfield Peverel, before joining the Witham-bound A12.

During the arrest, two officers sustained injuries and are currently being treated by medics.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: “Two officers were injured and a man has been arrested after a vehicle failed to stop for officers.

“Intelligence suggested the vehicle was of interest as part of an ongoing investigation into threats to kill and firearm and weapons offences.

“As officers attempted to arrest the man, two sustained injuries. Both officers are being treated by medics.

“A man has been arrested. He too is being treated by medics.”

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

Officers investigating the incident have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured dashcam footage to come forward.

DCI Rob Huddleston said: “This incident has played out very publicly and we appreciate there will have been a number of people who witnessed part of it, whether that be in Ulting, Hatfield Peverel, along the A12 and in Witham.

“At all stages of this operation, the safety of everyone – be that the suspect, our officers and the public – was paramount.

“When it was safe to do so, our specialist officers engaged, and the incident came to a conclusion and an arrest was made. This again shows the danger police officers face day in, day out as they carry out their duties.

“The thoughts of everyone at Essex Police are with the officers involved and they will receive all the support they require in the coming days, weeks and months.”

Anyone with information can contact Essex Police online at www.essex.police.uk/digital101 or by using their online live chat service. Alternatively, call 101 citing incident 544 of April 10.