A BUSY road in Tendring is closed this afternoon after an accident.
A crash on Crown Lane, Tendring, was reported just after 3.30pm today.
Officials closed the road at 4.40pm in both directions between the A133 Colchester Road and B1035 School Road, according to the AA.
Traffic is said to be coping well currently.
