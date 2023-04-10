Officers were called to the incident in Elthorne Park, Clacton, shortly before 12.45am on Monday after the vehicle had been stolen.

The owner provided officers with live-time locations for the vehicle thanks to a tracking system.

Officers tracked down four men aged between 18 and 23, who have been arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft.

Det Chief InspRob Huddleston said: “This work in the early hours of the morning shows the best of policing.

“From the minute we received the report from the vehicle owner, officers from a number of areas of the force really came together to make sure that this family’s vehicle was recovered and returned to them.

“While the rest of us were tucked up in bed having enjoyed Easter Sunday or looking forward to seeing family on Easter Monday, these officers were out dealing with serious incidents, reacting quickly and making arrests.”

Within 20 minutes, officers located the stolen vehicle in Heron Glade.

The vehicle was empty, but officers had received information that a number of people had recently left the vehicle.

A search of the area was carried out with help from the Essex Police dog section and the police helicopter.

The search resulted in the men being caught and arrested.

During a further search of the area, officers found three knives and an imitation firearm.

Three of the men were further arrested on suspicion of going equipped, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a knife or bladed article in a public place and a firearms offence.

They remain in custody for questioning and the vehicle has been returned to its owner.

Residents can report on crime in Tendring by submitting a report on the Essex Police website or by using its live chat service available Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, between 10am-9pm.

Alternatively, you can call 101 but in an emergency always call 999.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website or calling 0800 555 111.