The weather remained dry and sunny for three days and visitors made the most of the fun on offer.

Almost 500 free Easter eggs were given out on Sunday and there was live music, children’s entertainment, a spectacular fireworks extravaganza, face painting and an egg trail to take part in.

The activities were staged in association with Year of the Pier 2023 and even a wet Monday could not dampen spirits.

Pier communications manager Nigel Brown said it was no record-breaker, but no one is complaining.

Easter fun - families enjoyed the rollercoaster at Clacton Pier. Picture: Clacton Pier (Image: Clacton Pier)

“Easter is always a very important time for the business with the four day break,” he said.

“We had ideal weather for three days and then the heavens opened, but people then packed into our indoor attractions.

“We were busy, and it was a very solid start to the new season.

"We hope other traders in the town also did well as there were a lot of people about.”

Mr Brown said the fireworks display pulled in the crowds who gathered both on the pier itself and the upper and lower promenades.

Live music was provided by Words and Music, Chelsea Francis, SMC, Madsyp Sax and Double Barrell across the weekend.

James Magic entertained youngsters - and adults – with his tricks in the Boardwalk Bar and Grill while Operation Party Time painted hundreds of young faces.

Children also had the opportunity to meet the pier’s new baby dinosaurs who went walkabout with their keepers as an introduction before Jurassic Pier opens on May 27.