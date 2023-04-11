Dalau, in Ford Road, uses state-of-the-art equipment to manufacture precision-machined plastic components for the aerospace, medical, electronic, engineering and automotive industries.

The firm has now partnered with Colchester Institute to support learners.

The apprenticeship pathways allow candidates to gain practical and theory-based knowledge in the fundamentals of manual machining, quality and technical support before progressing into manufacturing.

A spokesman said: “The goal is to understand the importance of supporting apprenticeships and investing in the next generation of engineers to allow them to become future technicians, project engineers, quality inspectors and CNC machinists.

“They will end up as skilled individuals who enhance our manufacturing team, while having the opportunity to work on projects in medical, aerospace, motorsport, and even components that go up into space.”

Two four-year apprenticeship courses are being supported to Level 3 with day release to Colchester Institute.

Scott Simpson, the firm’s production manager for milled components, welcomed the scheme.

He said: “Coming from an apprenticeship pathway myself, I can not only appreciate its importance to the industry but can truly say that these apprenticeship routes set individuals up for a successful career in engineering.”

An apprenticeship open event is set to take place at Colchester Institute in May. For further information, go to dalau.com/company/careers.