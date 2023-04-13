Tendring Council could potentially shoehorn homes into empty corner plots, green spaces, verges, overgrown land, car parks and former garages owned by the authority as part of a bid to raise cash.

It has mooted building up to 270 homes on 69 parcels of land, including an 845sq metre green in a flood zone in North Street, Walton.

The council hopes to raise cash in the face of shrinking financial support from the Government.

Concerned - Ann Oxley (Image: Submitted)

A report said it costs £425 a year to maintain the North Street green, but that the site could be used to site six terraced homes.

Ann Oxley, who is standing for election to Tendring Council, is calling for the council to remove the green for its proposals.

“We must fight to keep our remaining open spaces in Walton,” she said.

“We are hemmed in by the sea, so our green spaces are precious to us.

“I previously worked for three years with the town council to save the green at Agar Road from being developed and it’s now a fabulous spot.

“We need the district council to do the same and step up with North Street by planting trees and putting in benches – make it a real amenity for our town.

“They must stop trying to sell off our open spaces.”

Tendring Council’s proposals also include building up to 18 homes in Brighton Road, Holland-on-Sea, as well as 12 terraced houses on the green at Cambridge Court, Old Road, Clacton.

Carlo Guglielmi, deputy council leader, previously said: “Our decision was only to look at options for these sites, something we have to do to make sure we’re getting best value for taxpayers.

“This will take quite some time for our officers to complete, alongside the other important work they have, and so communities need not get alarmed at this stage.

“While this work is ongoing we cannot rule out any site for development likewise we cannot rule any site in.”

Also standing for election to Tendring Council in the Walton ward are Chris Bee (Lab), Anne Poonian (Con), Delyth Miles (Ind) and Steven Walker (Green).