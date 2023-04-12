The tower of the 13th Century All Saints Church will be standing for centuries to come following the renovation work, which comes after a cash injection provided by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Not only has the tower been restored, but the church has been improved through the addition of an equal-access toilet and kitchenette.

Improvements - Works are underway to replace the old stone at the church (Image: All Saints Church)

A spokesman for the church said: “These new additions allow for a far greater use of the building and a much more inclusive welcome.

“The works on the parapets and pinnacles have involved breath-taking amounts of new stone weighing 38 tonnes, and the work in the churchyard took a bit longer than anticipated.

“A centuries-old rotting ridge beam, weighing around one tonne, had to be made good and superb craftsmanship was needed on the intricately carved stonework on the tower.”

More than 800 years of history with special reference to the church’s maritime connections will soon be shared among residents through an activity programme featuring outdoor and indoor trails.

Materials have been developed to provide information on Brightlingsea’s Tile of Tragedy, as well as workshops for visitors.

The church will re-open in the summer. For more information email AllSaints_Activities_Brightlingsea@outlook.com.