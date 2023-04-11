The council said it has secured an agreement from the High Court for a full injunction to be heard in an attempt to stop the migrant centre plans at Wethersfield.

Plans to use the RAF site at Wethersfield as a place for asylum seekers was announced by Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick last month.

Braintree Council said the site was “unsuitable” and is now set to have its case heard at the High Court on April 19.

The council also said the Home Office has confirmed to the judge they will not move asylum seekers on to Wethersfield Airfield until a time after the court hearing.

However, the Home Office also added whilst they will respect the outcome of the council's legal action, they would begin preparing the site for asylum seeker accommodation from last Thursday.

A spokesman added: “We have continued to encourage the Home Office to engage proactively with the local community on their plans and will continue to ask them for updates and information on behalf of our community.”