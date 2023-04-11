Essex Pedal Power’s new path from Martello Bay, Clacton, to Jaywick was officially unveiled on Thursday.

It is the next step in the Essex Pedal Power scheme which was initially launched in Clacton and Jaywick in 2021, aiming to hand out 1,300 free bikes to residents.

County Wide - Essex Pedal Power schemes have also been launched in Colchester and Harwich (Image: Anthony Allston/Gazette Camera Club)

Lee Scott, Essex County Councillor responsible for highways maintenance and sustainable transport, said: “Active Travel is better for the environment, better for people’s health, reduces congestion and avoids creating pollution.

“Providing access to sustainable forms of transport is a key part of Essex County Council’s ambitions for climate action and our wish to provide people with alternative ways to travel.”

On Your Marks - Lots of residents came together to take on the new path (Image: Anthony Allston/Gazette Camera Club)

Essex Power is a £2.7 million pilot scheme partnership of groups including Active Essex, Essex County Council, Tendring District Council, CVS Tendring and more

Following Essex Pedal Power’s first anniversary in 2022, it was announced that 300 bikes had been given to Clacton and Jaywick residents.

Teamwork - A group of cycling enthusiasts gathered for the new path's opening (Image: Anthony Allston/Gazette Camera Club)

Adapted bikes have also been handed out to disabled participants.

The scheme’s success saw it launch in Colchester last winter and a rollout has begun in Harwich and Dovercourt this spring.

Pedal Power - The new cycle path opened between Martello Bay and Jaywick (Image: Anthony Allston/Gazette Camera Club)

Lynda McWilliams, Tendring Councillor responsible for partnerships, added: “Essex Pedal Power has proved really successful since its launch, helping people to get active, find friends, and even work with an affordable mode of commuting

“It’s been brilliant to see how the scheme has taken off, with community rides and social groups forming, and it is no surprise that the initiative is being extended.”

Keeping Fit - The new path was introduced to encourage more active travel (Image: Anthony Allston/Gazette Camera Club)

The opening for the new path from Martello Bay to Jaywick saw residents cycle along on their own bikes or ones provided by Essex Pedal Power.

This path, along with others will be introduced across Essex to encourage cycling over longer distances in the future.

Laid Out - A view of the new cycle path from Martello Bay to Jaywick (Image: Anthony Allston/Gazette Camera Club)

For more information on Essex Pedal Power visit bit.ly/3zJ28Dx.