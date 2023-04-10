ENGINEERING works are set to disrupt Greater Anglia trains throughout Easter Monday.
The locations set to be affected are between London Liverpool Street and Braintree / Clacton-on-Sea / Norwich and between Witham and Braintree.
Engineering work is taking place between Ingatestone and Marks Tey / Braintree, closing some lines.
Buses will be replacing trains between Ingatestone and Marks Tey and between Witham and Braintree.
However, Greater Anglia has said trains will operate between Norwich and Marks Tey, between Clacton/Colchester Town and Colchester, between Sudbury and Marks Tey & between Chelmsford and London (via Ingatestone).
A spokesman added: “These changes are not currently shown in the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner, please check back nearer to the time of travel.”
For more information, visit HERE.
