Officers were called to Barfield Road in West Mersea at about 12:35pm on Good Friday (April 7) following reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

An air ambulance was in attendance and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Now, following the incident, police are appealing for witnesses.

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

A spokesman said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or have any dashcam or CCTV to contact us.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

"Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

"Alternatively you can call us on 101.

"In an emergency always call 999.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

"Please quote incident 505 of April 7 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."