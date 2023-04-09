Jake Quickenden’s brother Oliver was just 19 when he died of bone cancer in 2012, the same disease that killed their father four years earlier.

Quickenden, who lives in Boxted, rose to fame on the X Factor, but has also won Dancing on Ice, come second in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here and featured on SAS: Who Dares Wins.

He said running the London Marathon on April 23 will be difficult and emotional but remembering Oliver will motivate him to complete the 26.2 miles.

The Quickenden family (left to right) Adam, Jake, father Paul, Oliver and mother Lisa (Image: PA)

“I like to test myself and do these things because I can, I’m still on this Earth with air in my lungs, and my little brother can’t,” he told the PA news agency.

“I’ll remind myself that Oliver would love to be here, doing this and it will drive me on.

“It’s a massive outfit. I don’t know how it’s going to be to run in.”

Just Quickenden’s face, arms and legs will be visible in the huge costume which will feature information to explain that sarcoma is bone and soft tissue cancer.

Quickenden, who lives in Boxted, has featured on many TV reality shows and competitions (Image: PA)

“I think when I’m 20 miles in and I can barely walk, I will be quite emotional,” said Quickenden, who hopes to raise £10,000 for Sarcoma UK.

“That’s why I have got him there on the costume with me, that will give me the extra motivation.

“He’s always there with me anyway.”

Oliver died from osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer mostly diagnosed in teenagers and young people, and Jake previously fundraised for Sarcoma UK by shaving his head.

Jake Quickenden (front) with his brother Oliver who died from cancer (Image: PA)

Sarcomas are uncommon cancers that can affect any part of the body. A key symptom is a lump that gets bigger quickly.

Jakes also spoke about his own experience of grief and told PA: “It’s important to talk about grief.

“If you go through grief or are affected by cancer, you can get through it.”

To sponsor Jake, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/jake-quickenden.