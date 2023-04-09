Firefighters were called to a fire in a semi-detached bungalow in Nottingham Road, Holland-on-Sea in the early hours of this morning.

When crews from Clacton and Weeley arrived at the property at about 3.30am, they reported the fire was located in the lounge.

The two occupants and their four dogs were all safely out of the property, although they were suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters administered first aid to the casualties until the Ambulance Service arrived.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus went into the property and extinguished the fire.

The fire was extinguished by about 4am, just 30 minutes after arriving at the scene.

The two casualties were left in the care of the Ambulance Service.

The cause of the fire was found to be a robotic vacuum cleaner that was docked in it charging station.

The occupant reported hearing a loud bang and when they went to investigate found the room full of smoke.

Crew manager charters from Clacton Fire Station said: "The property did not have any working smoke alarms, so they have been extremely lucky that they are all safe and managed to get out of the property without serious injury.

“The lounge has been severely damaged by the fire, but thanks to the quick actions of the firefighters, the rest of the property only suffered slight smoke damage.

“It could have been a lot worse. The occupants have been extremely lucky, it could have been a very tragic outcome if the occupant hadn't woken up and discovered the fire when they did.

"That is why we urge everyone to ensure they have working smoke alarms in their properties.

“We fitted smoke alarms in the property before we left, and we will also be going back to the area tomorrow to ensure everyone has working smoke alarms."

For more information on smoke alarms and fittings, visit essex-fire.gov.uk.