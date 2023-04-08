More than 850 community and charity representatives from across the UK have been invited to the coronation of King Charles III.

Invitations to the May 6 service at Westminster Abbey in central London have been extended to more than 450 British Empire Medal (BEM) recipients in recognition of their contributions.

Dawn Wood BEM, from Burnham, was named in the New Year’s Honours list in 2022, receiving a BEM for work in maritime policing.

A former marine unit police constable, Dawn was best known for completing a solo row of the Atlantic to highlight the problem of plastic pollution in our oceans.

She left the police in May last year and now runs her own business teaching maritime subjects.

During her time in the force, Dawn built relationships between the police and the marine community along the Essex coast, and is highly respected for her conservation work and incredible achievements as an endurance athlete.

Former office Dawn Wood BEM on a patrol in Burnham (Image: Essex Police)

She recorded the second-fastest time by a woman to cross the Atlantic Ocean in February 2019 when she completed the 3,000-mile journey from the Canary Islands to Barbados in 51 days, battling raging seas and howling winds to raise more than £20,000.

She was named fundraiser of the year by the Marine Conservation Society.

Dawn also visited more than 50 schools and community groups to share her inspirational story and promote conservation and awareness of plastic pollution, and in 2023 plans to complete another incredible charity feat as part of a three-woman team rowing the Pacific Ocean from San Francisco to Hawaii.

She said at the time she “was lost for words” at receiving the recognition.

Dawn's next row will be raising money for a cancer support charity called “big purple pants”.

For more information on Dawn's business visit rowaurora.co.uk.

About 400 young people representing charities will also be able to watch the coronation service and procession from the adjacent St Margaret’s Church as part of a “special private viewing”.

Half of them are involved with the Prince’s Trust, the Prince’s Foundation, Barnardo’s, the National Literacy Trust or the Ebony Horse Club, after the organisations were chosen by Charles and Camilla.

The other 200 are from the Scout Association, Girlguiding UK, St John Ambulance and the National Citizen Service and were nominated by the Government.