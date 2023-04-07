Police are currently on scene at a serious collision in West Mersea.
Officers were called to Barfield Road around 12:35pm following reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.
A spokesman said: "Emergency services including the air ambulance attended.
"The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
"We remain at the scene and the road is partially closed."
