Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and comedian Leigh Francis (also known as Keith Lemon) starred in the show together.

The comedy programme followed the wacky antics of Holden's nan Myrtle (played by Lemon) as she is persuaded to move from her home in Doncaster to London.

Despite the big names, Channel 4 chiefs have decided that the eight-part series will not be renewed for a second season.

(PA) Amanda Holden's comedy series Golden Girls: Mandy and Myrtle will not have a second series (Image: PA)

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "The Holden Girls proved hilarious together and bosses loved working with Amanda and Keith.

"But they've decided to focus their attention on new comedy shows."

In the show, tempers frayed in with Amanda Holden having to choose between her strange nan or husband.

The show saw the character of Myrtle meet a number of famous UK faces including Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard and GB News personality Eamonn Holmes.

The show was filmed as a mockumentary, giving the feel of a documentary despite being fictional.

When the comedy series aired on E4 in 2021, it was popular with many viewers but critics slammed the show.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 declined to comment on the move with Amanda Holden due to return to TV screens in the upcoming 16th series of Britain's Got Talent this month.