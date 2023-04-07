The supermarket giant has recalled its Tesco Free From Bran Flakes, as some packs may contain amounts of another cereal which contains allergy risks not mentioned on the label.

Some Chocolate Pillows cereal may be in boxes of the Bran Flakes. The pillows contain milk and hazelnuts, which are not listed on the Bran Flakes label.

As a result, the cereal may be a health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk, milk constituents or hazelnuts.

Thursday 6 April - @Tesco recalls Tesco Free From Bran Flakes because of undeclared milk and hazelnut #FoodAllergy https://t.co/2eLoHl0Gd4 pic.twitter.com/RLeab43wWv — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) April 6, 2023

The affected products are the 300g boxes of Tesco Free From Bran Flakes with a best before date of May 26, 2024.

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency said: “Tesco is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or an allergy to hazelnut (nuts) do not eat it.

“Instead, return it to a Tesco store for a full refund, no receipt is required.

“For further details please contact Tesco customer services on 0800 505 555.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.